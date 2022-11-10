TN govt warns medical, dental colleges against overcharging students

Chennai, Nov 10 The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday warned the self-financing medical and dental colleges in the state of stringent action if the students are charged above the prescribed fee.

More than 50 students approached the state health department and medical education department of the government with a complaint that colleges were asking for fee higher than the prescribed rates.

State health secretary, Senthil Kumar called upon the self-financing medical and dental colleges not to overcharge or else face stringent action, including cancellation of their licenses.

Based on the complaint, the health secretary sent a two-page caution note to the self-financing medical colleges affiliated to the TN Dr. MGR Medical University.

It may be noted that during the present academic year, the fee for MBBS/BDS has increased by Rs 1 lakh. With the new fee structure, the students admitted to self-financing medical colleges under government colleges have to pay fees between Rs 4.35 lakh and Rs 4.50 lakh.

The fee for MBBS seats in the management quota is Rs 13.5 lakh per year and in the NRI quota admission, it will be Rs 24.5 lakh. The fee includes tuition fee, admission fee, special laboratory fee.

It also includes charges for internet usage, sports fee, etc.

The fee does not include hostel or mess charges. In addition to this, the colleges can collect an amount of Rs 40,000 per head as a development fee.

It is to be noted that admission to medical colleges affiliated to TN Dr. MGR Medical University is done through online counselling based on merit ranks.

