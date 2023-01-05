TN green activists protest against reopening of brick kilns in Coimbatore

Chennai, Jan 5 Environmental activists and social workers have come out in strong protest against the Tamil Nadu Mining and Geology department allowing the opening of 177 brick kilns that were shut down in the Thadagam valley of Coimbatore district.

Paramasivaam Radhakrishnan, an activist in Coimbatore who is heading the NGO Green Action while speaking to said, "These brick kilns are close to forest areas and now the Mining and Geology department has allowed opening 177 kilns that were shut down by the Coimbatore district collector."

He said that the environmental activists and those who care for the society have joined together against this move and added that a chain of protest would be conducted until the brick kilns are again shut down.

However, sources in the mining department told that these brick kilns provide employment to several people and that the price of bricks are at an all-time high in Coimbatore and adjacent districts due to the shortage of bricks.

The officials also said that there would be stringent checks by the department of the environment studies and appropriate action will be taken if something amiss happens.

Karuppanan, a 34-year-old labourer from the Irula community while speaking to said, "As far as I am concerned the reopening of the brick kilns means we and our family will get food three times a day. We strongly want the government to stop any opposition to this and allow us to work freely to support our family and ourselves."

The Director, Mining and Geology had raised the fine from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 30 lakh against the brick kilns.

Many migrant labourers have come back to work in these brick kilns that are situated in Veerapandi, Nanjundapuram, Chinna Thadagam and some other places in Coimbatore district.

