TN Guv reappoints Palanikumar as state election commissioner

Chennai, May 18 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday reappointed V. Palanikumar as the State Election Commissioner.

A gazette notification from state government said, "Under Article 243-K of the Constitution of India, Section 239 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994, the Governor of Tamil Nadu reappointed V. Palanikumar (IAS rtd) as the State Election Commissioner for a successive term up to March 9, 2024."

