TN Guv reappoints Palanikumar as state election commissioner
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 10:54 AM 2023-05-18T10:54:04+5:30 2023-05-18T11:10:26+5:30
Chennai, May 18 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday reappointed V. Palanikumar as the State Election Commissioner. ...
Chennai, May 18 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday reappointed V. Palanikumar as the State Election Commissioner.
A gazette notification from state government said, "Under Article 243-K of the Constitution of India, Section 239 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994, the Governor of Tamil Nadu reappointed V. Palanikumar (IAS rtd) as the State Election Commissioner for a successive term up to March 9, 2024."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app