TN Minister acquitted in land grabbing case

Chennai, July 6 A special court here has acquittedTamil Nadu's Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmud in a land grabbing case.

Justice G. Jayavel acquitted the Minister stating the prosecution was not able to prove the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

The prosecution had charged that Ponmudi who was the minister for transports in 1996-2001, had grabbed 3,630 sq ft government land in Saidapet and registered it in his mother-in-law's name.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption filed the present case against Ponmudi following a complaint.

The minister’s mother-in-law and two other accused in the case died during the trial period.

