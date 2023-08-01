TN SHRC seeks report over Krishnagiri firecracker blast

Chennai, Aug 1 Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TN SHRC) on Tuesday sought report from the District Collector and Police Superintendent on the recent explosion in a firecracker godown in Krishnagiri.

On July 29, in an explosion at firecracker godown in Krishnagiri nine people lost their lives while eleven sustained grievous injures.

TN SHRC called for a detailed report from the District Collector and District Superintendent of Police within six weeks.

The explosion according to authorities took place following a gas cylinder blast in an eatery which was adjacent to the firecracker godown.

The owner of the godown Ravi, his wife and two of their children were among those dead in the explosion.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin had announced a relief amount of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident which was released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced a relief amount of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and an amount of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the blast from the National Relief Fund.

