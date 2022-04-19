TN to purchase power to tide over summer shortage

Chennai, April 19 Tamil Nadu is set to purchase power to the tune of 6000 MW to overcome the shortage in the months of April and May.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) told that an agreement has been made with power suppliers to purchase 3047 MW for the month of April and 3007 MW for the month of May respectively.

A senior officer of Tangedco told that they have given a detailed presentation to the Tamil Nadu government on the acute shortage to be faced in April and May. While each month requires an additional 2500 MW of power, the Tangedco has chalked out strategies to buy a total of 6000 MW of power.

Tamil Nadu power minister, Senthil Bhalaji had on Monday said in the legislative Assembly that the state was facing acute power shortage during the peak summer and that Tangedco was in the process of buying power.

Other than power vendors, Tangedco has also approached the Public sector, Neyveli Lignite Corporation(NLC) to buy power. Sources in Tangedco told that the state electricity department has communicated to the NLC to provide 1500 MW of power to it if requirements arise.

However, sources told that no agreement has been signed with the NLC regarding the purchase of power. According to informed sources, the power from NLC is kept in reserve.

The state is also likely to tap the solar power supply and has also arranged 1000 MW power from solar power producers. This 1000 MW of Solar power will also be kept in reserve if the need arises.

