TN traders body seeks EC's permission to carry Rs 2 lakhs during Urban polls

Chennai, Feb 5 The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, a traders body, has requested the state Election Commission to allow the traders to carry a minimum amount of Rs 2 lakh during the Urban local body polls.

The traders group, in a petition to the State election commission, said that cash was seized from businessmen by the election commission officials at Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu despite the traders having all the valid documents.

Such seizures are affecting the businessmen badly as already the trade in the state has come down due to pandemic.

The association said that most of the small traders would not be able to manage necessary documents and requested the election commission to allow such merchants to carry money up to 2 lakh rupees if they show proof of being conducting business.

It also said that people who are carrying money for repayment of educational loan amount and money for wedding expenditures are mostly affected as they may not have sufficient proof to show to the authorities.

The Urban Local body elections are scheduled to be held on February 19 and the last date of nomination was on February 4. The elections to the Urban local body polls are fought with intense vigour and the election commission has stepped in to prevent candidates and political parties to carry money during the elections and amounts above Rs 50,000 are subject to be cleared only if valid proofs are submitted regarding the source of the money.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor