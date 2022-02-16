TN ULB polls: Campaigning to end by 6 p.m. on Thursday

Chennai, Feb 16 Electioneering for the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Tamil Nadu scheduled to take place on February 19, will come to a close by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC)directed people other than the residents to vacate the places immediately after the campaign time ends and warned the violators of stringent action.

The poll body also published the ward-wise main and supplementary electoral rolls on its website https://tnsec.tn.nic.

The voters will be able to know about their polling booth by visiting the commission's website and uploading their photo identity card number.

Poll-related complaints can be submitted to the block observers and the names and telephone numbers of these observers are displayed on the poll body's website.

The TNSEC is conducting Urban local body elections for a decade. Elections will to be held in 21 corporations, 139 municipalities, 490 town panchayats.

As many as 238 people have been elected unopposed after the opponents withdrew their candidature before the last date of withdrawal on February 7.

A total of 11,196 candidates are contesting for the 1,374 wards in 21 corporations, 17,922 candidates in 3,483 wards of 139 municipalities and 28,660 candidates in 7,609 wards of 490 town panchayats are in the fray for the elections.

The counting of votes will be held on February 22.

The TNSEC also said that it would hold the indirect elections for the post of Mayors in corporations, chairman, and vice-chairman in municipalities and town panchayats on March 4.

