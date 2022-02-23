TN urban polls: BJP woman leader, who supported Godse, wins from Chennai corporation seat

Chennai, Feb 23 BJP woman leader Uma Anandan, who had courted controversy over supporting Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, has won the Tamil Nadu Urban body polls from ward 134 in West Mambalam constituency of Greater Chennai Corporation by a margin of 2,036 votes.

Uma had courted controversy during an interview in a Tamil YouTube channel last year in which she said that she was proud of Nathuram Vinayak Godse as a Hindu and that she does not regret supporting him. She also said, "In fact, he killed the Mahatma quite late."

After Uma won the elections, her old interview about Godse was widely shared on social media and when mediapersons asked her about it, she refrained from answering.

She promised to be with the public and soon find a solution to floods in the West Mambalam area, her constituency. She said that the floods have led to displacement of several senior citizens from their flats, while many have locked their flats and left.

"During the election campaign, I came to know about the problems faced by the people of the ward, including the rain menace. My first priority will be to solve the problem of water entering houses during heavy rains mixed with sewage water leading to other health hazards."

The new councillor said that she will be having a transparent process as a councillor and interact with the people of the ward for their development needs.

