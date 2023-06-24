To marry or not is entirely Rahul's call, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal, June 24 A day after RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married, the subject seems to have assumed a centre stage in the political gallery.

Joining the bandwagon, veteran politician and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday said though several people have advised Rahul Gandhi to get married, it is a personal issue.

Kamal Nath, who shares close ties with the Nehru-Gandhi family, being friends and schoolmate of Sanjay Gandhi at the Doon School, said, "Many people have advised Rahul Gandhi to get married, but the marriage is a personal subject and he has to decide on it."

He made the statement while responding to a query during a press conference in Dindori district. "Others' advice does not matter in subjects like marriage," he said on a lighter note.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor