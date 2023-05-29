"Today no one can look at India with crooked eyes": CM Yogi on 9 years of Modi govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 : Hailing BJP-led central government upon completion of nine years in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the country's borders are secure and no one can look at India with "crooked eyes'.

Addressing a public meeting in the state capital, CM Yogi said, "Today no one can look at India crookedly. India has always tried to maintain a good relationship with its neighbouring countries. But today, India is responding in the same language. Today, Indian borders are secure from Jammu-Kashmir to North-East or the Naxalite affected areas, all are under control."

He further said that today all the international borders in the country are secure and insurgency-affected areas are under control.

"Today, India has world-class infrastructure, development of highways is happening at a rapid pace. Expressways, waterways, air connectivity, rapid rail are being prepared from Delhi to Meerut.

"Work is being done in the health sector. The government has worked to provide opportunities to every sector as per their needs. The welfare schemes have also progressed," he added.

CM Yogi said, "The country is benefitting from the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The recent visit of the PM has increased the pride of India in the world".

Meanwhile, upon completion of nine years of the Modi government, press conferences will be held simultaneously in all the state capitals across the country by the central ministers, party sources had informed.

The Union Ministers along with Chief Ministers will also hold press conferences in the BJP-ruled states, they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor