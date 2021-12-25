‘Took a step back, will move forward again’ Union Agriculture Minister Tomar hinted on re-introduce of three farm laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday at the inauguration of Agro Vision Expo in Nagpur, said that the three farm laws which has been withdrawn could be brought back by the government. "We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Tomar said.

"But the government is not disappointed... we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are the backbone of India and if the backbone is strong, the country will also be strong," he added.



Last month in November, PM Modi has announced the withdrawal of three farm laws, with the disappointment that the government could not able to convince their motives to farmers. After which the farmers who were protesting against the agriculture laws from past one year, called off their protest.

But this decision of center has led opposition to point out on them, many claimed that center took this decision in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.



Tomar also talked about private investment, in the agriculture "The agriculture sector, despite being so big, did not receive this kind of opportunity. Today this sector receives most of the investment through government programmes... Through government purchase (of farm produce), subsidy on fertilisers, seeds and pesticides and other policies," he said.