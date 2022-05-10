Toronto ends Covid state of emergency

Toronto, May 10 Toronto, the largest city in Canada, has formally ended its municipal state of emergency against Covid-19 after more than two years.

Toronto Mayor John Tory made an official declaration on Monday to terminate the municipal emergency, which was first declared on March 23, 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

"While the City of Toronto is no longer operating under an emergency declaration in response to Covid-19, our work to help people get vaccinated and to lead the economic recovery is continuing," Tory said in a statement.

Vaccination remains the single best tool to protect against serious illness and hospitalization due to the virus, the statement added.

Toronto, home to more than 2.9 million people, has reported 312,996 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,234 deaths, and more than 7 million vaccination doses have been administered in the city.

