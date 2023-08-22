Touching feet of monks is my habit, says Rajinikanth

Chennai, Aug 21 Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said that he has a habit of touching feet of monks and that he would even touch the feet of monks who are younger to him.

The superstar's remarks came following criticisms for touching feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to the state.

Rajinikanth while speaking to reporters on his return back from Uttar Pradesh said that he respects monks and that he did not find anything wrong in touching the feet of monks who are even younger to him.

The actor had created a furore among Tamil movie fans when the video in which he was seen touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday went viral.

The actor was on a pilgrimage to Rishikesh and the Himalayas after the success of his movie, ‘Jailer’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor