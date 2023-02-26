Tough love: Pak has gone to IMF for bailouts 23 times in 75 years
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2023 12:15 PM 2023-02-26T12:15:03+5:30 2023-02-26T12:30:28+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 26 Pakistan keeps going to the International Monetary Fund Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published ...
New Delhi, Feb 26 Pakistan keeps going to the International Monetary Fund
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app