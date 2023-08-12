'Tourists from across world come to Goa, need to give them better transport service'

Panaji, Aug 12 Stating that tourists from across the world come to Goa, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday urged the stakeholders of transport to opt for a digital system to give better facilities to people and guests visiting the coastal state.

Godinho was speaking during the launch of 'Mhaji Bus' (My bus) scheme in South Goa.

Under this scheme, private buses will come under state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) on contract basis to strengthen the bus transport of the state.

Godinho urged all bus, taxi and other stakeholders in the transport sector to support technology and digital systems and come on one platform.

"Digital systems will be a game changer. Digital system will not allow any manipulation and people will get good service with transparency. We need to improve the transport system. Taxi owners should come on digital platforms.

"You can develop your own App, but it is a need of the hour. GPS systems help to track the movement of buses. Today we can also monitor movement of flights on mobile phones and know why it is delayed and other things," Godinho said.

He said that with the use of Intelligent Transport Management System, the people will get all the information regarding buses running under KTCL on their mobiles within the next six months.

He also thanked the first 25 private bus owners who came forward first to participate in this scheme.

"Financial approval for 187 buses has been taken so far.

The Goa cabinet had approved the 'Mhaji Bus' scheme in May 2023, wherein Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that it will help to start transport service during night time.

"There is no bus service after 8 p.m. in the state. We are ready to face the losses, but there is a need to start the bus transport service during night. It is available in other states. Once we start this service, tourists visiting Goa or even locals can travel during night time by buses. It will even help those joining duties for third shift," Sawant had said.

Currently, there are around 1,460 private buses in the state, while Kadamba Corporation has around 600, including electrical buses.

Nearly eight million tourists visit Goa every year.

