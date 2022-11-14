Trade Fair: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for November 14-27

New Delhi, Nov 14 The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory about special traffic arrangements and restrictions during India International Trade Fair from November 14 to 27.

The trade fair will remain open for business visitors from November 14 to 18, while for the general public will be allowed to visit the trade fair between November 19 and 27.

As per the advisory, there are no ticket counters at Pragati Maidan and visitors can buy tickets online or at metro stations.

Traffic congestion is expected on the days of the trade fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Qila Road, said the advisory while advising people not coming to the trade fair to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. Alighting points for chauffeur driven vehicles and taxis will be on the service lane in front of gate number 4.

No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked on these roads would be towed away.

To ease traffic movement and avoid congestion, the right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg will not be allowed, stated the advisory.

The entry for visitors will be allowed from gate number 1, 4, 10, 11 and through Craft Museum.

Entry for media persons will be from gate number 4 and 10. "There will be no entry after 5 p.m. on all days. Entry to fairgrounds could be closed earlier in the interest of public safety," stated the advisory.

"Public transport is available. Shuttle service will be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to gate number 1 Pragati Maidan," the advisory added.

