Treatment plants for waste water coming from R'than: Khattar

Chandigarh, Aug 8 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday told the legislative assembly that sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be soon set up in Dharuhera and Rewari to treat the waste water coming from Bhiwadi, an industrial area of Rajasthan.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued orders that the Rajasthan government will provide money and the Haryana government will set up the STPs, he said.

The Chief Minister said this while replying to a question of member Chiranjeev Rao during the Question Hour on the first day of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha here.

Khattar apprised the House that in the meeting of the NITI Aayog in Delhi, a discussion was also held with the Chief Secretaries of Haryana and Rajasthan on this issue and as per the order of the NGT, a treatment plant would be set up soon and people will get rid of this problem.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said some areas in the state face the problem of water-logging for almost three months during the monsoon. The state has made adequate arrangements for water drainage, he said, adding steps have been initiated to enable the canal water to reach the tail end through the lift irrigation system and pumps.

In the past three years, about 8-10 feet of water is there in the Masani dam in Rewari district and this has happened for the first time, said the Chief Minister.

He said that although there are some districts where irrigation area is less and a proposal is being made for reallocation of the water share of these areas to others. This will ensure proper use of water, added Khattar.

He said the government is also promoting micro-irrigation through MICADA (Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority) in the areas having water scarcity.

