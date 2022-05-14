Trinamool MLA's daughter-in-law moves court alleging domestic abuse

Kolkata, May 14 In a major embarrassment for the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the daughter-in-law of a senior party leader and MLA has moved the court levelling domestic abuse charges against the latter's family.

The lady also claimed that despite lodging several complaints at the local police station, the police refused to take any action because of the political clout of her father-in-law.

Trinamool MLA Khageswar Roy is a three-time legislator from the Rajganj constituency in Jalpaiguri district, and the petitioner is his daughter-in-law, Pinky Roy.

The petitioner got married to the MLA's son, Dibakar Roy, in 2019.

In her petition, Pinky Roy has complained that she had been subjected to mental and physical torture by her husband and mother-in-law, Pratima Roy.

"I also informed my father-in-law about the mental torture inflicted on me, but he took no action. I have also approached the police station seeking justice, but they did not act because of the influence of my father-in-law. So I have approached the court which has ordered an inquiry into the matter," Pinky Roy told mediapersons.

She said the court has ordered the police to probe the matter and file a report by June 12.

Khageswar Roy, however, denied the allegation, and termed it as a "political conspiracy".

"All the allegations are fabricated and there is a political conspiracy to malign my image. However, I have faith in the legal system and judiciary. I am sure that the truth will come out," the Trinamool MLA said.

At the same time, Roy has faced criticism from within his own party following the revelations by his daughter-in-law.

The Jalpaiguri district president of Trinamool's SC/ST/OBC cell, Krishna Das, launched a scathing attack against the legislator over the issue.

"How can a person be a leader of the masses if he does not behave properly with his own family members? The party cannot run with such leaders on board," Das said.

