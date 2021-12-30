'Trinamool outsourced polls to event agency': Fadnavis takes dig at Prashant Kishor

Panaji, Dec 30 The Trinamool Congress has virtually outsourced elections to an event management agency, BJP's Goa poll in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, taking potshots at the Prashant Kishor-led Indian-Political Action Committee, without naming him.

"For them, elections are an event. They have outsourced elections to an event management company. Now elections are also being outsourced," Fadnavis told the public meeting in the Mayem assembly constituency in North Goa.

"In the BJP, workers fight elections, workers make efforts, plan. Leaders contest elections on the faith of these workers. They (Trinamool), on the other hand, outsource elections to an agency. This agency fights elections on their behalf and are keeping their bags open to buy and sell. They are trying to catch whichever goat comes their way and take him along. Such attempts are happening," he added.

Fadnavis also took on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming that the former was crumbling across the country, while accusing the latter's national Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of merely posturing.

"The mask behind the Delhi model fell when during Covid, not a single patient visited Arvind Kejriwal's mohalla clinic, because the mohalla clinics do not treat anything other than common cold, fever and dysentry. When people started dying one after the other they realised that the mohalla clinic is an eyewash and nothing else," he said.

"No one speaks about the grand old party, Congress, these days. Because no one is willing to stay in that party. I feel barring Digambar Kamat the party does not have a single MLA.

"Pratapsingh Rane has announced that he will not contest. So there is only one MLA. This is the state of the Congress," he said.

He claimed that the Congress' top leaders did not inspire faith anymore.

"This is the state of the Congress in the entire country, not just Goa. Everybody is deserting Congress because no one has faith in the Congress leadership. Congress has part-time leaders, not full-time leaders. They go to Italy, England, London, Malaysia, Thailand and in the remaining time they indulge in politics. As a result no one has faith in the Congress party," Fadnavis said.

