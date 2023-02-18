Trinamool will make Meghalaya number one state: Abhishek Banerjee

Shillong, Feb 18 Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that if his party is voted to power in Meghalaya, it would ensure that the state becomes the number one in the country.

The Trinamool Congress leader also said that his party will try to ensure that Khasi and Garo languages are included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Speaking at a public gathering in poll-bound Meghalaya's Mylliem, he said: "This is our word to you that we will make Meghalaya top the charts in every social indicator be it healthcare, education, or infrastructure. We will ensure that Meghalaya emerges as the number one state in the days to come."

He further said that he will visit Shillong on March 2.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) has labelled the Trinamool Congress an outsider dominated by Bengali-speaking leaders from West Bengal.

Banerjee said: "When the Trinamool Congress forms a government in Meghalaya, we will do whatever it takes and fight till the last drop of our blood and make sure that the Khasi and Garo languages are included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution."

"In the last five years, have you ever seen your Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, raising his voice for the people and this soil, for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages?"

The Trinamool leader further said that he would try to learn the local language of Meghalaya.

"Next time when I come to Mylliem, I will speak in the local language," he said.

