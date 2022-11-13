Tripura: BJP ST morcha president attacked while returning from meeting; details awaited

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was injured in the Barmura area of Tripura's

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was injured in the Barmura area of Tripura's Khowai district after he was allegedly attacked by the supporters of Tipra (The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) Motha.

As per the information, the party leaders Bikash Debbarma and Bidyut Debbarma were also present with ST Morcha president Samir Oraon when the incident of the alleged attack took place, while they were returning after a meeting.

Earlier on August 11, Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman was attacked by unidentified people in Agartala.

More details into the matter are awaited.

