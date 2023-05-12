Tripura: CM Manik Saha urges workers to gift "two lotuses" to PM Modi in next LS polls

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 12 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Mk Saha on Friday appealed to workers of the ruling BJP to gift "two lotuses" (two Lok Sabha seats) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next year's Lok Sabha elections, as he brought freedom for the people of the state from the "misrule" of the Left.

Dr. Saha also slammed the CPI(M), the erstwhile ruling party in the Northeast state, accusing it of creating problems for the people.

Speaking at the 'Saktikendra Bistarak Prasikhan', which was orgsed under 'Booth Sashaktikaran Abhyan', Dr. Saha said, "The BJP is the party, which strives to resolve people's problems and works continuously so that the common man does not face any hassles in everyday life."

He added that the BJP achieved "incredible" electoral success in the state as the functionaries at all levels worked wholeheartedly with the goal of 'My Booth Strong Booth'.

The chief minister, however, expressed concern over some party workers' lack of dedication stating that training camps like the one held on Friday would help address this issue.

The CM said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps details of all the responsible officials of the party, which is a matter of pride for us. If we want to strengthen the country, we have to strengthen our party. In addition to freeing Tripura from communism in 2018, the Prime Minister contributed a lot to the party's victory in the 2023 elections. In recognition of this contribution, the PM should be gifted two seats from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All our officials should be determined to achieve this target."

"The Congress or CPI(M) were involved in a conspiracy against the present government. Our party functionaries should stay away from such elements," he added.

The chief minister cautioned party members to be wary of the conspiracy of Congress and the CPI(M) and not "fall into their trap".

Booths, Mandals, Shakti Kendra, and 7 district-level karyakartas (workers) of the party participated at the event on Friday.

The national secretary of the BJP, Arvinda Menon, state president Rajib Bhattacharya, MLA Kishore Barman, and state general secretary Papiya Dutta, among others, were present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor