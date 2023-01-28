Tripura polls: BJP announces list of candidates, CM Manik Saha to contest from Town Bordowali

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will contest the upcoming state assembly polls from the Town Bordowali constituency, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) announced on Saturday.

The BJP in a statement also announced the candidates for 48 out of the total 60 seats for the Tripura Polls.

Twelve candidates are to be announced soon.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik will contest from Dhanpur while Md Moboshar Ali who joined the party on Friday will contest from Kailashahar. The state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will contest the polls from Banamalipur.

Notably, the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee (CEC) was held on January 27 under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the CEC were present.

Accordingly, the CEC has given its approval on the names for the upcoming assembly elections in 2023 in Tripura.

In Tripura, the BJP first took office as the state's head of state in 2018, ending the CPI(M)'s 20-year reign.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura assembly are scheduled for February 16.

Nominations must be submitted by January 30. On March 2, the vote tally will be discussed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor