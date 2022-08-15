Tripura rehabilitates 37,136 tribals displaced from Mizoram: CM

Agartala, Aug 15 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government is now economically rehabilitating 37,136 Reang tribals, displaced from neighbouring Mizoram, and for this purpose the Centre has sanctioned a Rs 600 crore package.

The Reang tribals, including women and children, have taken shelter in Tripura after they fled from their home state following ethnic troubles in 1997.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Independence Day at the Assam Rifles ground, the Chief Minister said that the work for the Agartala (India)-Akahura (Bangladesh) railway line are underway and the works in the Indian territory would be completed in June next year.

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) is now laying tracks for the 12.03-km long new Agartala-Akahura broad gauge railway line at a cost of Rs 967.5 crore.

He said that a Special Economic Zone is being set up in southern Tripura's Sabroom and it would facilitate international trade using the Chittagong international sea port and attract private investment.

The Chittagong port is just 72 km away from Sabroom.

The Chief Minister said that to empower the women, Tripura State Policy for Empowerment of Women-2022 has undertaken and a series of schemes announced for the empowerment and welfare of women.

Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, said that for better management of the law and order, his government has taken many steps including the installation of 400 CCTV across the state, creation of two more Tripura State Rifles (TSR) battalions and appointment of special executives.

A centre has been set up in the Tripura Institute of Technology to train-up the students on drone technology, he stated.

Independence Day is being celebrated across Tripura through hundreds of events, including blood donation camps, sports meets, exhibitions on developmental aspects, various other competitions, bike and cycle rallies.

