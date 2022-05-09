TRS MLA slams Centre for increase in prices, unemployment

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday slammed the Central government for the increase in prices and unemployment.

As the Indian rupee hit a record low of 77.58 against the US dollar on Monday and the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders increased by Rs 50, the TRS MLA took to Twitter to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government stating that the PM Modi wants us to believe 'all is well' despite the consistent price hike.

"BJP's achievement today, at Rs 77.40, rupee at its all-time low against Dollar. The cost of Gas Cylinder crosses the Rs 1000 mark. The unemployment rate is at 7.83 per cent. Yet, Modi Sarkar wants us to believe that "Sab Changa Si"," she tweeted.

Notably, the Indian rupee hit a record low of 77.58 against the US dollar on Monday amid an unabated outflow of foreign funds after the Federal Reserve hiked policy interest rates last week.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee settled at 77.50 against the US dollar, down 60 paise from its previous close of 76.90 hit on Friday.

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 1,052 for a cylinder in Hyderabad, which was earlier Rs 1,000.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50.

The hike in the LPG prices has attracted criticism across the Opposition parties with the Trinamool Congress condemning the price rise and the youth wing of the Congress, Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the residence of the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

( With inputs from ANI )

