TRS ruling Telangana like Nizam, intends to bring the same in India: G Kishan Reddy

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is ruling the state like Nizam and intends to bring the same rule in the country.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "KCR has all the rights to go across the country and fight against BJP. TRS is a family party, where his son KTR is working president, the son-in-law is minister, another son-in-law is MP and his daughter is MLC. They are running the State like a Nizam Raj and want to bring the same rule in the country. For that reason, he gave a statement that Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution should be changed."

Reddy said the BJP does not need Rao's certificate about governance. He said the people of the country are with BJP and the party does not need to fear.

"We have people's mandate with us. We will not be scared," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined" and called for a united Opposition.

Chandrashekar Rao had said that he will soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bring political parties together against the BJP. KCR had also said that he would play a major role in uniting political parties opposed to BJP.

G Kishan Reddy further criticized Telangana chief minister's remarks seeking proof for the surgical strike by the Indian Army.

"I request Telangana Chief Minister KCR to keep the army out of politics. They fight for the country and should not be disrespected. Our army destroyed the enemy base camps. The entire nation knows about that. The Pakistan army accepted and as well as the entire world."

Telangana Chief Minister on Sunday sought proof from the Central government over surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

Asked about the hijab issue, Reddy said, "This is an internal matter of the Karnataka college. The college management wants to implement that everybody including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians are equal. Some people are trying to give it a religious colour. The matter is in the High Court and sub judice. So religious fabric should not be brought in the school colleges."

( With inputs from ANI )

