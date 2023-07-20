Trump loses retrial bid in defamation case

Washington, July 20 Former US President Donald Trump has lost a retrial bid in a case in which a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming columnist E Jean Carroll.

E. Jean Carroll, 79, had accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then branding the incident a hoax in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform.

The jury found Trump guilty of battering the columnist, but stopped short of finding the former President guilty of rape.

