Trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together: French Prez Macron

New Delhi, Dec 4 After India took over G20 Presidency, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday tweeted a photo of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence that the Indian PM will bring the two countries to build peace and a sustainable world.

"One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world," Macron wrote in a tweet.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.

Earlier, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said that France was glad to see India in the driver's seat and offered full support to India's presidency of the G20.

"Today, India takes over the G20 presidency for a year & UNSC chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver's seat. India can count on France's full support," he said on December 1 in a tweet.

Earlier, United States President Joe Biden said that he was looking forward to supporting 'his friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India's G20 presidency. Biden said that the US and India will join hands while tackling challenges like climate, energy and food crises.

"India is a strong partner of the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India's G20 presidency. Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises," US President Joe Biden had said.

