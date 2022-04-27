Trying to create atmosphere of mistrust by spreading misinformation: BJP on ex-bureaucrats' letter to PM

After a group of 108 ex-bureaucrats wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the "escalation of violence against the minority communities", the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday hit out and said that such letters are written with an agenda which "tries to create an atmosphere of mistrust by spreading misinformation".

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "108 ex-bureaucrats wrote to PM Modi in which they demanded his comment on the recent violent incidents. They are the same set of bureaucrats who always write such letters and set their agenda in the country."

"There is an agenda and lie behind such letters that are written. They try to create an atmosphere of mistrust by spreading misinformation," he added.

Taking a dig at the signatories of the letter, Patra said that none of them wrote letters to the Prime Minister talking about the work being done for the welfare of the people.

"The kind of development work that is being done across the country under PM Modi's Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas mantra including the free vaccination, none of them wrote letters to the Prime Ministers on any such important issues," he said.

The BJP leader further suggested the former bureaucrats to "ascertain the truth" before writing such letters.

"It has been written in the letter that the police in some of the states are working on the instructions of the government. Is the Rajasthan police working on the instructions of the Centre? On behalf of the government, we only have to say that the truth of the issues has to be ascertained before writing the letters," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor