"Trying to ruin AAP rallies..." Delhi CM Kejriwal targets Rajasthan counterpart in poll-bound state

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], June 18 : Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a swipe at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and said that if the latter had worked for five years, he wouldn't have put up posters all around before AAP's public meeting in the state.

"When we were coming here, we saw Gehlot Saheb has put up his posters all over Ganganagar and around this stadium. I want to tell him that if he had worked for the last 5 years, he would not have to do this. 15-20 people came here and they were throwing chairs, all this is an act of cowards. They did not work for five years and this is the reason they are trying to ruin AAP rallies," Kejriwal said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Sunday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present at the public meeting in Sri Ganganagar. AAP is holding rallies in the state ahead of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Elections that are scheduled to be held in or before December 2023.

He further slammed the BJP and Congress accusing both parties of being involved in "corruption".

"Both the parties (Congress and BJP) are involved in corruption. During Vasundhara Raje's government, Ashok Gehlot used to accuse them of corruption, today when Ashok Gehlot's govt came to power, Sachin Pilot kept asking him to arrest Vasundhara Raje but Ashok Gehlot said I will not arrest her, she is like my sister," he further said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make inroads in Rajasthan where polls are scheduled at the end of this year.

Terming the Central government an "illiterate", Kejriwal also said, "If there were literate people in the central government, they would not have brought demonetisation and farm laws. When you vote for the next time, do one thing, vote for literate people. Do not vote for those who are illiterate and have fake degrees."

Hitting out at the state government over unemployment in Rajasthan, Kejriwal said that when Gehlot will implement the people's welfare schemes.

"Today there are 18,500 registered unemployed youth in Rajasthan, in total there will be more than fifty thousand. What is Ashok Gehlot doing? I have given employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi, Bhagwant Mann is going to give employment to three lakh youths. We have even made everyone's treatment free in Delhi, but when Rajasthan CM will do all these in the state," he added.

