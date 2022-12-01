TTP terror activities should be concerning for Afghan Taliban, says Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 1 Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the involvement of TTP militants in terror activities inside Pakistan should be a matter of concern for the Afghan Taliban as they are dangerous for regional peace, local media reported.

The minister was speaking to the media here after attending a meeting to review the overall security situation in the country following a suicide attack in Quetta, Geo News reported.

Sanaullah said that the rise in terror activities is alarming, but the situation is not out of control. He asked the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to address it before the federal government takes the matter in its hands.

"TTP is enjoying all sorts of facilities in Afghanistan," the minister said, a day after the banned outfit claimed the Quetta attack in which a policeman, a woman and two children were killed, while 26 people, including 23 cops and two children, were injured, Geo News reported.

The inister said Pakistan has been extending every possible assistance for peace in Afghanistan.

He said the federal government is keeping a check on the security situation across the country and our security forces are fully capable of dealing with any challenge.

Turning to the domestic crisis, the PML-N leader said that "a group led by a crazy person is bent upon creating anarchy in the country".

Sanaullah alleged that they are making every effort to destabilise the country.

"Economy cannot strengthen when there's political uncertainty in the country. When they [PTI] were in government, their agenda was to eliminate the Opposition and now they are trying to destabilise the country," the minister said.

