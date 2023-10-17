Turkish FM, Hamas leader discuss hostage release over phone

Ankara, Oct 17 Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the possibility of releasing hostages during a phone conversation with Politburo Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh.

Fidan and Haniyeh discussed "the latest developments in Palestine and the possibility of release of civilians," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack by firing thousands of rockets against Israeli targets, prompting extensive airstrikes from the Israeli side. Hamas militants also infiltrated Israeli territory and took a significant number of hostages during the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Monday that there are 200 to 250 Israeli captives held in Gaza.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, as it entered the second week, has left heavy casualties on both sides.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor