Twitter tells Tharoor-led parliamentary panel it follows strict data privacy

New Delhi, Aug 27 Twitter has told a parliamentary panel that follows it follows strict data safety standards and most of the employees do not have access to user data.

Twitter officials were asked questions by the panel led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday.

Sources have said that the members asked about former employee Peiter Zatko's allegation and it clarified that the government did not force them to recruit their people in the company.

The micro-blogging site also denied any data leak by the company.

The panelhad summoned Twitter and IRCTC over data privacy.

As per the Lok Sabha the step was "to hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India on the subject of citizens data security and privacy".

The committee will hear the views of individual/stakeholder/experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and Gig economy relating to the subject of citizens' data security and privacy.

It has also called for a briefing by the representatives of IRCTC on the issue.

According to reports, the IRCTC has more than 10 crore users and reports say it wants to monetise this data.

