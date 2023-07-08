Two army soldiers washed away in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, July 8 Two army soldiers were washed away by a swollen stream on Saturday in J&K’s Poonch district.

Police sources said that two army soldiers were crossing a swollen stream in Surankote area of Poonch district when they were swept away by the strong water current.

Rescue teams of army, police and the state disaster response force were pressed into service immediately to locate the missing soldiers, but there has so far been no trace of them.

Meanwhile, people living in low lying areas have been advised not to move close to water bodies because of heavy downpour that has resulted in flash floods in many places.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor