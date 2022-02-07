Two more Tripura BJP MLAs quit, likely to join Congress

Agartala, Feb 7 In a major political jolt, two more MLAs of the ruling BJP Sudip Roy Barman and Ashis Kumar Saha - on Monday resigned from the assembly and the party before leaving for Delhi to decide their next course of action.

After submitting their resignation letters to Tripura Assembly Speaker, both Roy Barman, a former Minister, and Saha told the media that they have also sent their resignation letters to the BJP's state President Manik Saha. "We are going to Delhi today (Monday) and will come back here on Saturday, then we will tell you everything in detail about our future political course," Roy Barman told the media just after submitting resignation letters to Chakraborty and before leaving for the national capital.

Sources close to Roy Barman and Saha said that they might meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in Delhi and join the party. Roy Barman and Saha, strong critics of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, were earlier in Congress before joining TMC in 2016 and then to BJP next year (2017).

Earlier, BJP MLA Ashish Das after strongly criticising the saffron party and its leadership including Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on October 31, 2021 following which he was disqualified from Tripura Assembly by Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on January 5.

