Two murdered in separate incidents in Bihar

Published: August 12, 2023

Patna, Aug 12 Two people were killed in two separate murder incidents in Patna’s Paliganj subdivision on Saturday.

The first murder incident took place in Kalyanpur village when a dead body was recovered in the agricultural field. The deceased was identified as Saurav Kumar.

Kumar had gone for an evening walk but did not return home. His dead body was recovered having multiple stab wounds.

The family members have registered an FIR in Paliganj police station.

The second murder incident also appeared under the Paliganj police station where a dead body of a 50 years-old was found near Shiv temple.

Police have recovered both the dead bodies and sent them for postmortem.

Police are investigating both the cases.

