Two persons shot-at in Patna

Patna, Aug 23 Two persons were shot at by three bike borne assailants in Patna’s upscale Rajendra Nagar locality, an official said.

The victims have been identified as Suraj Mishra and Pappu Kumar.

Suraj Mishra is a native of Bhojpur district while Pappu is a resident of Rajendra Nagar Patna.

The accused reportedly threatened the accused to run after they ran, the attackers shot them in stomach.

The victims have been admitted in Patna Medical College and Hospital. They are said to be critical.

“We have registered an FIR against three persons in Kadam Kuan police station and the matter is under investigation. The reason for the attempted murder is not ascertained yet. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find some clues about the attackers,” said Vaibhav Sharma, City SP central of Patna district.

