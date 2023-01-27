Two rockets from Gaza to southern Israel intercepted

Jerusalem, Jan 27 Two rockets fired from Gaza at southern Israel were intercepted by the Israeli aerial defence systems early on Friday, following the killing of nine Palestin by Israeli soldiers earlier.

No injuries and damage were reported.

The rockets, fired just after midnight between Thursday and Friday, triggered sirens in the southern city of Ashkelon and the communities of kibbutz Zikim and Karmia, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Israeli military spokesperson.

"Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson said. "The rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defence Array."

No group immediately assumed responsibility for the rockets.

Tensions were simmering after Israeli forces killed nine Palestin, including a 61-year-old woman, in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday morning. The army said the raid was carried out to foil "a terror squad" that planned an attack against Israelis.

