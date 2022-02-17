Two-thirds of Americans say US on wrong track: Poll

Washington, Feb 17 Two-thirds of Americans say that the US is on the wrong track,a new survey has revealed.

A new Politico-Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday found only 34 per cent of the respondents believe the country is going in the right direction, reports Xinhua news agency.

Forty-three per cent of Americans say they "strongly approve" or "somewhat approve" of the job Joe Biden is doing as the US President, while roughly 53 per cent note they "somewhat disapprove" or "strongly disapprove" of it, according to the poll.

It also showed only 39 per cent of Americans say they approve of Biden's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while 41 per cent give it a poor rating, with 16 per cent calling it "just fair".

A growing number of states in the country, which has reported the world's highest coronavirus infections and deaths, have eased Covid-19 restrictions amid a decline in daily new cases after a surge driven by the Omicron variant.

"Omicron cases are declining, and we are all cautiously optimistic about the trajectory we are on," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

"We want to remain vigilant to do all we can so that this trajectory continues."

