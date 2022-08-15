Two youth stabbed after Veer Savarkar's flex removed, curfew clamped in K'taka city

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Aug 15 Karnataka police clamped prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city following two incidents of stabbing of youth reported on Monday in the violence that broke out after removal of the Veer Savarkar's flex from a circle by group of people. The group also attempted to install flex of Tippu Sultan in its place.

Police sources said, the youth who was stabbed is identified as 20-year-old Prem Singh. Prem Singh was standing before his house when he was targetted by the miscreants. He has been admitted to the Meggan hospital in Shivamogga.

Another youth is identified as 27-year-old Praveen. He owned a shop in Gandhi Bazar area and was closing his shop and returning home, when the miscreants stabbed him and disappeared, police sources said.

According to police, Veer Sawarkar's flex was installed at the Amir Ahmad Circle and the whole junction was decorated as part of celebration of the 75th year of the Independence Day. However, few youth objected to it and took away the flex of Sawarkar. They attempted to put up Tippu Sultan's flex in its place.

The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd with mild lathicharge. Later, Hindu activists staged a protest near the circle and urged that they should be allowed to install the flex of Veer Savarkar.

The Hindu activists tried to reinstate the flex and police have prevented them. There was a verbal duel with Hindu activists and policemen over the issue.

The police swung into action and clamped prohibitory orders under IPC Section 144. However, the gang of miscreants targeted the youth Prem Singh after that and stabbed him.

The police have detained 10 persons in connection with the removal of Veer Sawarkar's flex and launched a hunt for the miscreants who stabbed the youth. The prohibitory orders are clamped till August 18 in Shivamogga city.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to rush to the city and monitor the situation. Shivamogga city made national news when a gang of miscreants hacked Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to death and sent video of his throat being slit to his family on phone.

The incident was followed by stabbing incidents and attacks on Hindu activists. Former chief misnister B.S. Yediyurappa hails from Shivamogga. His son B.Y. Vijayendra had raised concerns after the death of Harsha that how could miscreants even think of committing such a crime in Shivamogga. The city is communally sensitive and witnessed large scale violence during the celebrations of the Ganesh festival.

SDPI workers has objected to the portrait of Veer Savarkar erected in the premises of a mall a few days ago in Shivamogga. BJP General Secretary N. Ravikumar stated that there is a big conspiracy behind the incident.

