UAE, Armenian FMs hold phone talk over enhancing cooperation

Dubai, Aug 11 UAE 's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone talk with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss enhancing cooperation in all fields, media reported.

During the phone call, the two ministers talked about the bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen them across all domains, the official news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The two sides reviewed efforts aimed at enhancing joint cooperation in all fields, discussed several issues of common interest, and exchanged views on regional and international developments, the report added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

