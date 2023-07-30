UAE bans rice exports, re-exports for 4 months

Abu Dhabi, July 30 The UAE has imposed a four-month ban on rice exports and re-exports, the country's Ministry of Economy said.

The ban, with effect from July 28, covers the free zones in the UAE and applies to all rice varieties, including brown rice, fully or partially milled rice, and broken rice, according to a statement released on the Ministry's social media account on Saturday.

Companies interested in exporting or re-exporting rice must request an export permit from the Ministry of Economy, said the statement.

The ban can be automatically extended unless a decision is made to cancel its implementation, it added.

The UAE ban comes after the Indian government decided last week to halt exports of non-basmati white rice because of the price rise in domestic market and significant crop damage caused by late but heavy monsoon rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UAE imports nearly 90 per cent of its needed food.

