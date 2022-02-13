UAE-funded hospital for Covid opens in Gaza

Gaza, Feb 13 A new field hospital funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) treating coronavirus patients was inaugurated in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials.

Yousef Abu al-Reesh, the undersecretary of the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, told reporters that the hospital was named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that the field hospital, built on eight dunums (0.8 hectares) at the European Hospital in Khan Younis city includes 216 beds, 56 of which are designated for critical and severe cases.

The opening of the hospital came as officials warned that there are obstacles facing the health ministry in Gaza to combat the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

"Opening the hospital shows part of the ongoing UAE support," Abu al-Reesh said, adding that the UAE had previously donated an oxygen station, ambulances, vaccines, and medicines to Gaza.

According to Jawad al-Tibi, director of the supervision committee to build the hospital, the Emirati field hospital comprises three Oxygen generation stations, electric generators, and medical equipment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 13 fatalities and 1,871 new Covid-19 cases in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, adding that 5,979 recoveries were recorded.

