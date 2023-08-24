UAE President, Israeli PM speak to Modi, congratulate India for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

New Delhi, Aug 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Thursday with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and also with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which both the leaders congratulated him for Chandrayaan-3 mission's successful landing on the moon.

UAE President warmly congratulated PM and the people of India on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission, a statement issued by the PMO said.

Modi thanked him for this warm gesture and noted that success of Chandrayaan is a success of the entire humanity, particularly of the Global South.

The Prime Minister conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming him to India next month for the G20 Summit.

Modi also received a congratulatory telephone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Appreciating this warm and thoughtful gesture, Modi thanked him on behalf of the people of India and conveyed that success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity, especially for the countries of the Global South.

Earlier, several world leaders had sent their congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister on X.

