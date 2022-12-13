Udayanidhi Stalin to be sworn in as TN minister on Dec 14

Chennai, Dec 13 Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, will be sworn in as a minister in the cabinet of his father on December 14.

An official communication from the Tamil Nadu Rajbhavan stated that the swearing in will take place at 9.30 am at the Durbar Hall, Rajbhavan.

Udayanidhi Stalin is a legislator from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He is also the State secretary of the DMK youth wing besides being a movie actor and a producer.

The DMK scion is likely to get the portfolio of programme implementation, Rural development and Youth, Sports Affairs. The Tamil Nadu government is on a major development in Sports activities with sports hubs coming up across the state.

Sources in the party told that the young leader was supposed to join the Cabinet during the swearing-in of the government in May 2021 but could not due to some prior commitments in film industry.

