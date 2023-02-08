Udayanidhi Stalin to campaign for EVKS Elangovan in Erode East bypolls

Chennai, Feb 8 Tamil Nadu state minister for Youth and Sports Affairs and son of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin will campaign for three days for the victory of Congress candidate and former Union minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

Udaynidhi Stalin, the scion of the Karunanidhi family will be campaigning on February 19 and 20 and then on February 24. Udayanidhi, who is also the state secretary of the DMK youth wing, will campaign at 28 spots on February 19 and on February 20, he will be hitting the campaign trail at 30 places.

The Youth and Sports minister will come back on February 24 during the last leg of the election campaign.

The DMK has already announced that the party president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin will be campaigning at Erode East constituency for Elangovan on February 24.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has fielded E.V.K.S. Elangovan, senior leader of the Congress party and former Union minister in the Erode East by-election. He is opposed by AIADMK leader and former minister, K.V. Thenarassu.

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister for water resources, S. Duraimurugan, DMK Deputy leader and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be campaigning for the Congress candidate.

