Uddhav joined hands with Congress, NCP due to lust for power: Maharashtra BJP chief

Taking a dig at Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP State President Chandrashekar Bawankule said that Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party due to his lust for power.

Speaking to ANI, Bawankule said, "Such days have come that he is conducting meetings in Congress office. In coming days we may see he will conduct meetings in Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen office."

Regarding the local body elections, Bawankule said that BJP is the single largest party with three thousand gram panchayats on its side. He added, "Result shows people have given us the mandate and accepted us."

"We hardly see Uddhav Thackeray faction numbers while Eknath Shinde with more than thousand-gram panchayats is serving well," said Bawankule.

He further alleged, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders don't have the right to stage protests like this as there was no single Assembly session held at Nagpur during their tenure and they have ignored Vidharbha during their regime. No major project was given to Vidarbha during UPA regime.

Maha Vikas Aghadi staged the protest on Saturday against the Eknath Shinde government and the Governor of the state- Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark about Chhatrapati Shivaji.

( With inputs from ANI )

