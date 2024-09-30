Uddhav Thackeray in Nagpur Questions Mohan Bhagwat on BJP’s Hindutva, Says ‘Amit Shah Is Coming To Finish Me’

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a direct attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by questioning RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over Hindutva during his public rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday, September 30 in view of upcoming assembly elections.

"Mohan Bhagwatji, do you agree with BJP's Hindutva? Goons are coming into this BJP, corrupt people are coming. Do you agree with this?," Uddhav Thackeray said. BJP admitted gangsters and corrupt people in the name of Hindutva into the party by breaking other parties.

Thackeray said that his belief that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is intent on undermining him and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. "Amit Shah is coming to finish me and Sharad Pawar; will you let us be finished? Only my people can finish me, not Amit Shah," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray in Nagpur

The former CM also attacked the Eknath Shinde government's handling of development projects, claiming that many initiatives have been shifted to Gujarat since Eknath Shinde took power. "When I was the CM, did you hear even a single news that any project from here went to Gujarat? In the last two and a half years, so many industries have gone to Gujarat," he said.

Thackeray reiterated his commitment to fighting against what he termed "the looting of Maharashtra," said that his political struggle is not merely for power but for the integrity and resources of the state.