Ukraine, Britain start negotiations on security commitments

Kiev, Aug 12 Ukraine and the UK started initial working-level negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security commitments, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Friday that bilateral commitments for Ukraine will be an element of strengthening common security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Britain became the second country to start talks with Ukraine on security commitments, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 3, Ukraine launched talks on security guarantees with the US.

